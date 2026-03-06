Macau shares potential common ground with Thailand for nightlife: Emporium rep

Macau and Thailand may have opportunities to deepen tourism and entertainment cooperation, particularly in nightlife and lifestyle tourism, according to remarks made at a business delegation event involving MGM and Thailand’s EM District.

The two groups hosted a business delegation of more than 50 members last night, where the managing director of Emporium said Macau shares similar lifestyle preferences with travelers who visit Thailand to enjoy nightlife and party experiences.

Emporium is one of the shopping complexes within the EM District, alongside EmQuartier and Emsphere.

Speaking on the sidelines, Emporium managing director Ittirit Ratanadaros Umpujh said, “A lot of customers from Macau share the same lifestyle as people who travel to Thailand to party and enjoy nightlife there. Between the clubs and the malls, we share a mix of tourism, of people who come, and we can share those lifestyles together as well. I think you can create a society between bars across countries.”

Umpujh compared Macau to Las Vegas, describing the city’s entertainment industry as highly sophisticated and saying it exudes an “essence of luxury.” Compared with Thailand, he believes a “society” of luxury nightlife could be created between the two regions, allowing crowds to move between clubs and malls in both directions.

The managing director also noted a shift in travel trends, with wealthy Thai travelers becoming more interested in high-quality, short-distance destinations such as Macau, whereas they previously favored Europe or the U.S.

MGM’s senior vice president of hospitality said during the event, “Thailand has become a remarkable market at MGM. In 2025, we saw a 26% year-on-year increase in Thai hotel guests compared with 2024.”

Umpujh said, “I think people love traveling right now. They want to spend money on travel and lifestyle rather than physical goods, which generally makes people more willing to travel abroad.”

He added, “I believe that China and Macau have done a great job showing the world what each country has to offer. It wasn’t widely known yet in Thailand, especially among wealthy Thais who have traditionally believed that Europe or America are the main travel destinations.”

The biggest challenge for Thai merchants seeking to establish businesses in Macau is the language barrier and cultural differences, according to the managing director.

“I think everywhere you go, when you’re expanding globally or internationally, the language barrier can be very difficult, and cultural differences also matter. Every place, whether Thailand, Korea, or Vietnam, knows that the local market plays an important role,” he said.

“But entering as a joint venture or working with a local partner changes the whole game. Across Asian countries, we share a similar lifestyle foundation that can make collaboration easier compared with expanding toward Western markets.”

Speaking about potential Macau partners, the managing director said the mall group has been in talks with some parties. “Right now, everything is on hold while we observe the situation in Thailand. I think brands that stand out usually know what they want, and we know what we want.”

He concluded, “It’s easier when you find partners whose paths cross with yours, who share the same structure, mindset, and long-term direction. I think the possibilities are limitless for partnerships.” Ricaela Diputado

