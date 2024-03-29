Macau still needs to improve local laws on national security: Wong

Macau is still a long way from having laws that adequately safeguard national security, according to Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak.

Wong was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a meeting of the Second Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly.

The Secretary said that the “Law for the Safeguarding National Security,” also called “National Security Law,” establishes the basis and essential matters to protect national security in Macau. The law was amended last year, but that there is still a lot of work to be done in the future to improve and more explicitly detail the laws governing this matter.

He also congratulated the neighboring region of Hong Kong for enacting new regulations on national security, but emphasized that the two regions have different realities, so the applicable laws should also reflect this difference.

Wong further explained that in the future, national security laws should also address matters such as education, and television and radio broadcasting as well as publishing.

Adjustments to the rules should also address the civil service sector, he added.