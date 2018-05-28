Macau-themed architecture exhibition in Venice

The exhibition of “Unintended Architecture – Exhibits from Macau, China” was inaugurated at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, on Friday.

This year marks the third year Venice has been organizing Macau architects to participate in the exhibition. Following an assessment of the projects selected by the jury, the local delegation comprises curator Manuel Lam and local architects Eddie Ieong, Vong Ka Ian and Benny Chu.

In order to explore the theme ‘Freespace’, the team probed spaces with local flavor and explored interaction between people and daily spaces, from the open-air market at Rua da Emenda, the pathways of Lou Lim Ieoc Garden or the densely populated high-rise buildings.

The architects created the concept of “playing cards” which symbolizes Macau’s rapid economic development, Macau’s transformation and “leave blank” (white spaces) in complex spaces. The result of this is four exhibition spaces with the city’s characteristics – “Market”, “Park”, “Home” and “Stairway”, revealing the various forms of interaction between people and spaces and their complicated relationship.

The director of the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), Chan Kai Chon, notes that the artwork has “reconstructed the uniqueness of Macau as a city where the East meets the West in an abstract way, as well as the examples of architecture which represent Macau’s cityscape and the public’s daily lives.”

The exhibition runs from until November 25, Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (local time). The exhibition hall is located in front of the Arsenale, one of the main Biennale Exhibition venues. The address is Arsenale, Campo della Tana, Castello 2126/A, Venice, Italy.

