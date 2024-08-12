Macau to criminalize unlicensed money exchange in casinos

The government is set to criminalize unlicensed money exchange activities in casinos to curb illicit financial practices linked to gambling. The new provision, introduced in the draft of the Law to Combat Gambling Crimes, imposes penalties of up to five years in prison for offenders and bans them from casinos for two to ten years. Legislator Chan Chak Mo announced the change following a committee meeting Friday, highlighting a shift in the government’s stance after initial reluctance to impose such measures. The bill’s final reading is expected by year-end, reflecting continuing efforts to enhance regulatory integrity in the gaming industry.

