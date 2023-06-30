Macau to host another event at the year’s end with Wynn Macau Snooker Masters

Scheduled to take place this year from December 25 to 29, the first-ever Wynn Macau Snooker Masters hopes to attract billiards fans to Wynn Palace’s Grand Theatre to see some of the top world players at the game.

In a press conference held on Wednesday afternoon, the organizers announced the event that will take place later in the year in the presence of five world-class snooker players who will be part of the four-day tournament.

The roster of invited players includes Ronnie O’Sullivan, a seven-time World Snooker Championship winner; Ding Jun Hui, the first Asian player to reach the top of the world snooker ranking; and Marco Fu, a Hong Kong player recognized as a Global Chinese Outstanding Youth. Additional contestants include other famous names at the game such as Judd Trump, Jack Lisowski, Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson, and Si Jia Hui.

Players will compete for the champion’s prize money of GBP150,000 (MOP1.53 million).

At the event, Linda Chen, president and vice chairman of the board of Wynn Macau Ltd said, “The objective of Snooker Masters is to actively support the government’s ‘1+4’ diversification development strategy and to contribute to the growth of Macau’s sports culture and tourism industry. In addition, this esteemed event is also part of our long-term plan to bolster Macau’s influence in the international sports scene.”

During the event, the competitors also had the opportunity to provide insights into their preparation and showcased some of their trick shots.