Macau travelers alerted to risk of ‘mega-quake’ in Japan

In response to Japanese authorities warning of a potential mega-earthquake, the Macao Government Tourist Office (MGTO) has issued a caution for Macau residents currently in Japan or planning to travel there. MGTO advises residents to remain vigilant and stay informed with updates from the Japanese government.

The bureau emphasizes the importance of monitoring earthquake developments, weather alerts, and natural disaster prevention information. Residents are urged to follow all safety and evacuation instructions provided by Japanese authorities.

President of the Macau Travel Industry Council, Andy Wu, told TDM that there are currently four tour groups from Japan in Macau, and an additional five to six groups are scheduled to depart for Osaka and Tokyo in the next week.

Wu noted that Japan remains a popular destination for Macau residents during the summer vacation period. He expressed his belief that many residents are either traveling independently to Japan or participating in tour groups originating from Hong Kong and Guangzhou. As of yesterday, he has not received any requests for assistance.

Wu also acknowledged Japan’s susceptibility to earthquakes, noting that the current warning is anticipated to last for approximately one week.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its first ever “mega-quake advisory” last week, warning of a possible future major earthquake triggered by the underwater Nankai Trough, after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit just off the eastern coast of Kyushu last week.

The trough, which runs along Japan’s Pacific coast, has been the source of devastating earthquakes in the past.

Seismologists at the agency held an emergency meeting after last Thursday’s quake to assess whether it had affected the nearby trough and reassess the risk of a major quake. They urged people to observe high levels of caution for about a week.

For assistance, Macau residents can contact the 24-hour Tourism Hotline at (853) 2833 3000. Additionally, they can reach the Global Emergency Hotline of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs at +86-10-12308 or +86-10-65612308.

The Chinese Embassy in Japan also offers consular protection and assistance at +81-3-6450-2195.