Macau wins ‘Best Convention City (Asia)’ award

Macau has been awarded the “M&C Asia Stella Awards – Best Convention City (Asia)” as the city’s MICE sector has “made concerted efforts to provide excellent conference experiences for event participants with outstanding environmental equipment and services.”

The M&C Asia Stella Awards honors the best of MICE industry, with its winners selected by industry professionals, event organizers, practitioners and other people closely engaged in MICE industry.

There are 29 awards across six categories, including Destination Management Company, Meeting Hotel and Convention Center.

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) executive director Sam Lei attended the award ceremony yesterday.

“The award affirms Macau’s leading position in hardware equipment and software services in the convention and exhibition industry in Asia,” said Lei.

He hopes that all practitioners in the convention and exhibition industry will continue to work together to boost the development of the Macau convention and exhibition sector.

Macau is home to MICE venues spanning upwards of 240,000 square meters.

208 MICE events, including 196 conferences, 10 exhibitions, and two award events were held in the first quarter of 2023, attracting nearly 200,000 participants.

Meanwhile, the 1,000 MICE events set for this year are expected to bring some 170,000 business visitors to Macau.

The government has previously said that the local MICE sector was going to have its “peak season” during the second half of the year, with many events taking place before the year’s end. LV