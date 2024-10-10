Macau women shine on Fortune’s most powerful list

Macau’s Pansy Ho and Linda Chen have been recognized in Fortune magazine’s 2024 “Most Powerful Women in Asia” list. Ho, executive director of MGM China, ranked 13th regionally and 80th globally, while Chen, president of Wynn Macau, secured the 70th spot. This prestigious list highlights female leaders transforming industries and driving innovation across various sectors, including finance and hospitality. This year’s top honors went to Grace Wang of Luxshare Precision Industry, followed by Helen Wong and Makiko Ono. Together, these leaders exemplify excellence across diverse sectors in the Asia-Pacific region.

