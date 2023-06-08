Macau’s regular contender dies at Isle of Man TT

Macau’s regular contender at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, Raul Torras Martinez, died after a crash during the 2023 Isle of Man TT races in the early hours of yesterday (Macau time).

The 46-year-old Spanish motorcycle rider died during the final lap of the first Supertwin race. According to the organizers, the accident occurred at the mountain section of the 37.73-mile (60.72 km) circuit between the 16th and 17th mile markers.

At the time of the accident, he was racing with an Aprilia RS 660 in one of the several categories of the multi-category event at the Isle of Man.

Torras Martinez was an experienced TT competitor, having made his debut on the island course in 2017 and having competed in 21 races in what is probably the most famous circuit in road racing.

Earlier in the day, a few hours before the fatal accident, Torras Martinez had achieved one of his major goals in the TT, having recorded his fastest-ever lap on the course in the Superstock race which he finished in 20th position.

It was the first time Torras Martinez had clocked a lap over the psychological barrier of the average speed of 125mph (201.168 km/h), which in TT language, translates as “entering the 125mph club” becoming also the fastest ever Spaniard racing the TT.

The TT (Tourism Trophy) races have been running since 1907 in an event that ranks as one of the most dangerous in motorsport.

Torras Martinez has enlarged the list of racers that lost their lives while racing in the TT.

Last year alone the event claimed the lives of six competitors including another Macau regular, Davy Morgan, who died precisely one year ago.

In 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, Torras Martinez raced in Macau and achieved eighth position overall in the 54th edition of the local GP.

One of the racer’s former motorcycles is on display at the new Macau GP Museum in the deconstructed motorcycle display that shows visitors how a current racing motorcycle looks part by part.