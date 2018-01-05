Main section of HKZMB expected to be completed in February

Work on the main section of the Hong Kong – Zhuhai – Macau bridge (HKZMB) is due to be completed in early February, according to the new schedule released by Su Quanke, chief engineer of the HKZMB Authority, in statements given to the China Daily newspaper.

The schedule is the first update since the official announcement made several months ago, that indicated that work on the main section of the bridge would be completed before the end of 2017.

Su told the newspaper that the “HKZMB Authority” will announce the completion date of the main section of the bridge before the Lunar New Year, which this year will fall on February 16.

The completed bridge will have a total length of 55 kilometers, and the latest estimate of the building costs is RMB120 billion (USD18.4 billion), according to the financial director of the HKZMB Authority, Su Yi.

China Daily also reported that neither Su Quanke nor Su Yi specified a date for opening the bridge to traffic, which is a matter that will be decided by the Chinese central government. MDT/Macauhub

