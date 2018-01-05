Health | Flu virus affecting more people in Macau

The Health Bureau (SSM) has announced that the influenza (flu) virus is affecting more people in Macau, based on its analysis of the virus’ spread during the last week of 2017.

According to the bureau, the incidence of the virus during that period hiked 154 percent from the same week in 2016, with the number of registered flu cases up to 33 per 1,000 people from 13 the previous year.

The number of cases registered in the Pediatric Emergency room is currently 123 cases per 1,000 people, a slight year-on-year increase from 105 in 2016 and 106 in the 51st week of 2017.

According to the SSM’s laboratory analysis of the pathogenic agents, the majority of the respiratory viruses observed in cases over the last week of 2017 are not influenza-induced, bringing the overall positive rate of the influenza virus to 14.2 percent. The “flu-like” symptoms were mostly due to rhinovirus (26.4 percent) and adenovirus (9.4 percent). The SSM has stated that its data indicates the influenza virus is becoming more active, noting that it has not reached its peak period yet.

The SSM’s services are closely monitoring the incidence of respiratory diseases, especially in schools and communities. It has called for residents to take preventive measures such as vaccination against seasonal flu, maintaining good ventilation and environmental hygiene in their homes and workplaces, and using masks if they develop flu-like symptoms or come into contact with potential patients.

