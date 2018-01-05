CCM calls on local filmmakers for proposals

The Macao Cultural Centre (CCM) is calling on local filmmakers to submit their new cinematic views to be produced and screened in a new edition of “Local View Power”.

Candidates willing to share their perspectives about Macau can present their proposals until January 22, according to a statement issued by CCM.

With an overall budget of more than MOP1 million across all categories, this year’s edition will support up to 17 individual proposals.

The competition welcomes candidates from three levels of experience, from “Advanced” and “Open” levels aimed at directors aged 18 or above, to “Freshmen”, a section for filmmakers under the age of 18.

Participants may submit proposals in the documentary, short feature, or animation categories, each of which will be assessed by a panel composed of three audio-visual professionals.

“Local View Power” began in 2007, and has since had ten editions, attracting over 500 proposals that have resulted in 104 finalized works.

Selected teams will be given technical and financial support to complete their productions, including a mentorship scheme devised by guest professionals.

