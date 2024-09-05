Mainland man found dead in Cotai hotel room

A middle-aged mainland Chinese man was discovered dead in a Cotai hotel room today. The Judiciary Police (PJ) is investigating the incident as a potential suicide.
Emergency services were alerted at 11:10 a.m. by the Fire Services Bureau. Upon arrival, police observed no signs of struggle or theft. A preliminary examination showed no visible injuries that suggested foul play.
According to the PJ, the hotel manager received a call from a friend concerned about the victim’s well-being. Hotel security went to the room where the deceased was staying, but received no response.
This marks the seventh body discovery case in the region in just six days. NS
