Mainland travel permits open new artistic frontiers in GBA

The recent rollout of Mainland Travel Permits for foreign permanent residents in Macau and Hong Kong has ignited a surge of interest in artistic collaboration within the Greater Bay Area (GBA), with China Travel Service (CTS) issuing 160 permits and processing 1,400 applications since the policy’s launch July 10.

The newly introduced permits allow holders to travel to and from the mainland multiple times within a five-year validity period, with each stay capped at 90 days.

This policy promotes greater exchanges in business, tourism, education and cultural activities between the mainland and the two Special Administrative Regions.

CCTV previously reported these permits create greater incentives for individuals to explore the mainland, particularly for educational and cultural experiences, potentially leading to enhanced cooperation among artists, galleries, and cultural institutions across the GBA, promoting a vibrant exchange of ideas and creativity.

However, there are restrictions that could hinder the full realization of this potential.

Permit holders are prohibited from engaging in employment, study, or media-related work while in the mainland.

This limitation may deter some artists and cultural practitioners from pursuing collaborative projects that require more substantial engagement or professional commitments.

CTS has announced its preparedness to manage around 30 applications daily, accommodating both online and walk-in applicants.

The application process is streamlined, allowing for completion in as little as 10 to 20 minutes – so long as all required documents are correctly provided.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid Macau or Hong Kong permanent identity card, a passport with at least six months of validity, and a recent photo.

In some instances, a photo can be taken at the travel service center.

The application fee is HKD260 for Macau and Hong Kong residents, while those from the mainland seeking to renew or replace permits will pay RMB230. Nadia Shaw