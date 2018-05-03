Briefs | Mak: More state security education

Lawmaker Mak Soi Kun has suggested that the Macau SAR government include content about state security in the city’s school textbooks. In a written inquiry delivered to the government, Mak praised the recent exhibition on state security education, which was organized by the SAR government. He believes that the exhibition not only enhanced the knowledge of Macau residents about state security, but also sent a message of loving the country and loving Macau. As usual, Mak encouraged the government to organize more activities about state security. He asked the government whether it has considered including additional content on state security into the city’s school textbooks, to help the younger generation learn more about it while they are still young. This way, children will know how to take the initiative to execute their obligations and responsibilities regarding protection of the state.

Lawmaker raises debate on investment immigration

Lawmaker Lei Cheng I has proposed that the Legislative Assembly (AL) have a debate on the city’s investment immigration policy. In a letter delivered to the AL, Lei explained that Macau’s laws on important investment immigration and highly skilled professional immigration have not been amended for nearly 20 years, and that existing approval standards and supervision are insufficient. Lei pointed out that in 2017, the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) discovered forged documents concerning investment immigration cases, and that the CCAC has criticized Macau’s investment immigration policy for being flawed. Lei concluded that Macau’s investment immigration policy has a big loophole and requires urgent review and amendment.

Vendors unhappy with gov’t proposals

The government’s proposal concerning the management of vendors and street market stalls keeps gathering opposition due to the proposed regulation requiring vendors and street market stalls to apply for operation every six years. The proposal suggests that in the future, the first-time lease associated with each stall or vendor will last three years and can be renewed once. This means every six years vendors will be required to file a new application. Ung Sau Hong, coordinator for the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau, said that all other regions in the world operate street markets on a contract system. He noted that if vendors and street market stalls operate well during the six-year period, then there will be a good chance they will be allowed to continue their operations.

