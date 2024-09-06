Man arrested for illegal aesthetic injections in central district

A 33-year-old Vietnamese man was arrested in the Central District for administering unauthorized medical and aesthetic injections from a residential unit, the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced yesterday.

Authorities acted on a report from a woman who claimed she had been sexually harassed by the suspect, leading to the discovery of the illicit activities.

The man had taken basic medical courses in Vietnam, but lacked professional qualifications and was not legally permitted to be carrying out these activities.

The suspect reportedly purchased the injections online for over MOP100 each and smuggled them from Vietnam to Macau.

Police seized more than 200 unused syringes and approximately 84 doses of whitening (glutathione) and hydrating injections, 15 of which had been opened.

Witnesses testified that he charged clients MOP300 per dose and had injected around 10 non-residents, using unregistered products.

The suspect has been transferred to the prosecutor’s office, facing charges of trespassing and unauthorized medical practice.

Authorities continue to investigate the case as they urge the public to seek treatments only from licensed professionals to ensure safety and compliance with health regulations.NS