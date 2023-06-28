Man attempts to kill ex-wife with a hammer in a street attack

A 50-year-old male was yesterday detained by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) and referred to the Public Prosecutions Office to be provisionally charged with attempted murder after attacking his ex-wife with a hammer, leaving the woman in a critical condition, the PSP informed yesterday afternoon in a special press conference to disclose information on this case.

The attack took place on Monday evening around 10:30 p.m. when the man that was riding a scooter passing by the area of the crossroad between the Rua de Sacadura Cabral and the Rua de Manuel de Arriaga, close to “Three Lamps” area, when he suddenly stopped and took a hammer from the motorcycle, attacking the 50-year-old woman.

The attack was witnessed by a co-worker of the victim that was with her at the time, who, according to the PSP, tried to stop the attacker but was threatened too.

The attack was finally stopped by a group of four off-duty police officers who saw the attack and ran to the scene.

The man was finally detained by a traffic police officer who was also passing in the area and was called by the off-duty police officers.

The woman was taken to the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center where she is still in a coma after an emergency surgery was performed on her brain and skull.

According to medical information, the blows of the hammer caused several fractures to her skull and some fragments have punctured the woman’s brain.

Her condition is currently deemed critical.

Further investigation made by the PSP on the attack revealed that the attacker and the victim had once been a couple but divorced in April 2020.

Records also show that the woman at the end of 2017 had filed a complaint to the Judiciary Police, reporting the husband for domestic violence.

The police said they believed that the attack was planned for some time as the man was seen around the same area, allegedly in the vicinity of the house where the victim lives, several times.

The police believe the man works as a driver. The police also found a knife among his possessions.

The man has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office to be provisionally charged with the crime of aggravated attempted murder.

The Social Welfare Bureau’s (IAS) helpline for victims of domestic violence provides service for individuals or family members who suffer or are at risk of suffering from domestic violence.

If in need of support, residents can call IAS’ counseling hotline (28233030).