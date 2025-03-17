Man detained for using AI to fabricate and spread rumor

A man has been detained for eight days by public security authorities for using AI tools to create and disseminate a false rumor about a celebrity allegedly losing 1 billion yuan gambling in Macau, the authorities reported on Friday.

The rumor, which surfaced on March 10, claimed that a prominent celebrity had lost a staggering amount while gambling in Macao, quickly circulating on online platforms and sparking intense speculation among netizens.

Cybersecurity authorities launched an investigation, which revealed that Xu, a 36-year-old man, had used an AI content-generation app at 10 a.m. on March 10, 2025, to fabricate and publish a post with the title, “Top celebrity exposed for losing 1 billion yuan in overseas gambling, triggering a public outcry.”

The fabricated post rapidly spread across various online platforms, fueling public discussion and causing related rumors to dominate trending topics.

As a result, the Ministry of Public Security’s cybersecurity department announced that Xu had been placed under an eight-day administrative detention.