Man found dead with feet tied in Coloane

Authorities yesterday are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man whose charred body was discovered in a burned apartment in Coloane, with his feet tied.

A fire broke out in a unit on the sixth floor of Edifício Lok Kuan, Block 4, in Coloane, at approximately 7:30 p.m. last night.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze.

Upon entering the unit, they discovered the charred body of a 61-year-old male resident.

Authorities evacuated around 20 people.

According to a Macao Daily News report, the deceased was found with his legs tied, raising suspicions about the circumstances of his death.

Firefighters also noted that the unit’s iron gate was obstructed by a TV cabinet.

No further details were disclosed as of press time. Staff Reporter