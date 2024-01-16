Man torches police station, prosecutions office

A 70-year-old local man has been arrested by the Judiciary Police (PJ) on allegations of arson at the PJ as well as the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) headquarters.

The man was arrested Sunday less than 1.5 hours after his first alleged arson, which took place near the front door of the PJ headquarters at about 2:25 p.m.

According to the police, fire was seen next to a police vehicle parked on the driveway in front of its front door, caused by some burning paper previously soaked with flammable liquid. The fire was put out quickly by security guards at the PJ.

Less than an hour later, at 3:06 p.m., the police received a report about a fire at the door of the MP, which is several hundred meters away from the PJ headquarters. The report alleged the fire to be arson. Similarly, the fire was put out quickly by security guards at the MP.

The fire at the MP has darkened the rolling gate and the floor of the MP entrance, according to the police, and flammable liquid as well as some towels were also found at the site.

After the incidents, the police deployed investigative forces from several divisions and swiftly locked down their target.

They discovered that after the fire, the suspect was heading towards Border Gate, where he was arrested with a bottle of flammable liquid.

The investigation also revealed the man had bought a liter of kerosene from a shop on Rua de Cinco do Outubro and three liters of gasoline from a gas station on Avenida de Amizade.

During interrogation, the man told police he had lost MOP800,000 to his friend in investment fraud. Although the then suspect was caught and brought to court, he was not satisfied with the judgement. After consideration, he had decided to light a fire on the past Sunday.

He also confessed to the police that he intended to also set a fire at the Second Quarter of the Public Security Police Force (PSP), the Macao Customs headquarters and the Chief Executive Office.

The man was passed to the MP on charges of arson.

The PJ also released the details of a case yesterday concerning a 39-year-old local male insurance agent, who had allegedly surrendered his bank account to a criminal syndicate for fraud.

The total funds concerned amounted to over MOP2.8 million, of which at least MOP640,000 was wired to the bank account of the suspect.

As of yesterday, the police have detected three male and four female victims.

The case was disclosed by the report from a female suspect who, from October to December last year, wired funds to nine domestic and external bank accounts, amounting to MOP1.44 million.

After presumably making several tens of thousands in profits, the victim was asked for MOP50,000 additional payment to withdraw her profits.

In response to questioning, the suspect admitted to surrendering his bank account but denied any involvement in the fraud. He said he would get 2% of the funds as remuneration upon relocating them in person to mainland China. As of the time of arrest, he had received about MOP10,000, which was used up to repay his gambling debts.