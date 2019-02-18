Maritime Museum temporarily closed for renovation works

The repair works of the central air conditioning system and other facilities of the Maritime Museum will start tomorrow and will take about two and a half months. The Maritime Museum and the No.1 pier will be closed to the public until the completion of the works. The reopening date of the Museum will be announced later.

300 more body-worn video cameras expected

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has purchased 300 additional body-worn video cameras for police officers on the frontline, according to PSP Commissioner Leong Man Cheong. Since last year, the government has been equipping police officers on duty at the frontline with body-worn video cameras. Last year, the PSP purchased 100 cameras. On Friday, Leong remarked that the cameras would have an obvious impact in helping police officers carry out law enforcement. These 300 new cameras are expected to be put into operation in the second quarter.

