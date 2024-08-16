Marriage and birth just went digital

The Macau One mobile platform has launched its innovative “One-Stop Marriage” and “One-Stop Birth” services, revolutionizing how residents handle key life events. By integrating various government departments and automating processes, the new systems provide a more convenient and efficient experience.

These “One-Stop” services are part of Macau’s broader initiative to digitize public administration and improve service delivery for locals. Revisions to the Civil Registration Code and the reconstruction of the civil registration operating system have laid the legal and technical foundations for online civil registration services.

The “One-Stop Birth” function allows eligible parents to complete procedures related to their newborn’s birth via an application, including automatically transmitting identity information to the Health Bureau and updating the registration card, eliminating the need for in-person visits. In 2023, around 3,700 newborns were born under this system, with thousands of families benefiting from the improved convenience. Electronic birth registration has also streamlined the process, reducing the time from four working days down to one.

The new system allows for the electronic transmission of birth notification information directly from hospitals to the Civil Registry, fully automating the process. Parents can now use a mobile app to conveniently register their newborn’s birth, apply for an ID card, update health insurance information, and apply for birth allowance all in a single transaction. The Identification Bureau has optimized the process, allowing either parent to apply for the newborn’s ID card at the same time as the birth registration.

Similarly, the “One-Stop Marriage” service integrates the procedures for marriage registration, date appointment, identity card update, and marriage allowance application across multiple departments. Couples can now submit applications electronically without visiting the Civil Registry, and they can even select a private notary to officiate the wedding. The updated procedures enable same-day marriage certificate issuance and on-the-spot ID card updates.

The integration of social security services means eligible applicants for marriage and birth allowances no longer need to submit supporting documents, as the system can automatically verify their eligibility and process the applications upon completion of the civil registration steps.

Through these comprehensive “One-Stop” services, Macau has streamlined and digitized the key life event processes of marriage and birth, providing a more convenient and efficient experience for its residents. The government’s commitment to using e-government as an entry point for public administration reform is evident in these innovative initiatives. Victoria Chan