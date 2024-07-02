Marriage process goes digital

Macau’s amended civil code has taken effect, bringing a more digital marriage registration system. The changes include an upcoming “Marriage in One Step” online application program allowing residents to apply through their One Account starting in August. “The old process required submitting documents first to schedule an appointment before finalizing marriage in-person,” said Wong Iok Mui of Civil Affairs Registry. “Now it’s simpler with approval within five days,” she added. Private notaries can also officiate ceremonies anywhere as the updated rules aim to ease procedures. Most Macau residents typically host wedding banquets and ceremonies together at hotels according to Wong.

