May 2025 arrive quickly, dry and bright

Weather conditions posed challenges, but not even an unseasonal typhoon could dim the shine of the FIA event that wrapped up the WTRC, GT, and Formula Regional seasons.

The 71st Macau Grand Prix (MGP) had it all: sun, rain, wind, thrilling and lackluster races, drama, speed, edge-of-your-seat overtaking, avoidable crashes, and, incredibly, even a competition without a race that ended with trophies and prizes being awarded.

The MGP continues to be cherished by the FIA, the local community, and the thousands of visitors it attracts. However, that doesn’t mean some decisions shouldn’t be reconsidered or that the organization can’t continuously improve. Let’s break it down:

1. The Motorcycle Grand Prix

This race is as spectacular as it is dangerous. Although requested by some riders and teams, it was reintroduced to the program but didn’t take place due to weather conditions. I still disagree with its inclusion. The risks to riders and organizers are immense. Accidents are often severe and dramatic. This time, the motorcycles didn’t even make it to the race, with only brief practice sessions held. There was no actual competition, yet a podium ceremony crowned a champion without a single race—a fiasco that still sent a rider to the hospital.

2. Local and regional drivers

Drivers from Macau, Hong Kong, and mainland China were once again given opportunities. While talent levels varied, they delivered decent performances. Congratulations to the RAEM contingent for dominating the Macau Roadsport Challenge. Special mentions go to veteran Lei Kit Meng and the fast, reliable Jerónimo “Noni” Badaraco, who had plenty of reasons to celebrate another strong showing.

3. GT4 and Macau Roadsport Races

The GT4 (Greater Bay Area GT Cup) and Macau Roadsport races added little overall. They contributed to the spectacle and provided entertainment for spectators with plenty of bent metal. While they serve the dual purpose of being part of the show and of the business, promoting brands that sponsor cars and drivers, they don’t go much beyond that.

4. TCR World Tour

The TCR World Tour races did not disappoint, despite the inexperience and lack of skill from some backmarkers, which caused too many interruptions. It’s always a treat to see touring cars racing around the Guia Circuit, piloted by fast and seasoned drivers. While team strategies dulled some of the excitement, they were understandable. Congratulations to the affable Norbert Michelisz, Mikel Azcona, and Néstor Girolami. Special acknowledgment goes to Gabriele Tarquini for leading Hyundai, Thed Bjork for his resilience, and Borković and Honda’s squad. It would be great to see more manufacturers join the WTRC in the future.

5. Formula Regional World Cup

Billed as the main race, the FRWC demonstrated, for anyone still in doubt, that its cars don’t match the level of the former F3. The inexperience of many drivers racing in Macau was also evident. While the FRWC is a sensible FIA initiative as a developmental formula, but it doesn’t have the capability to replace the F3.

The F3 World Cup was a competition where drivers arrived well-prepared. That cannot be said of the FRWC. For instance, in the 2023 F3 race, winner Luke Browning set a fastest lap of 2:06.257 on a dry track. This year, Oliver Goethe’s best was 2:19.599—a difference of over 13 seconds.

The MGP’s premier race should not showcase the fledgling skills of inexperienced drivers. Too many crashes and constant red flags make for poor entertainment and harm the event’s international reputation. Young drivers should be supported, but the MGP must remain a stage for confirming great talents, as it was in the past with legends like Patrese, Senna, the Schumacher brothers, Brabham, Max Verstappen, André Couto, Félix da Costa, and Pedro Lamy, runner-up in 1992.

If that standard cannot be upheld, the race program should be reevaluated.

6. What spectators want

Fans come to see thrilling races, top drivers, breathtaking overtakes, and fast, impressive cars. The FIA GT World Cup delivers all that, and this year was no exception. The event stood out for its top-tier racing, driver skill, car quality, and, above all, the absence of red flags, even under adverse track conditions.

In recent years, the GT3 races have consistently provided the best spectacle. The FIA and the MGP Organizing Committee should consider making the FIA GTWC the main event while keeping the FRWC on the program. GTWC brings the best drivers and machines to Macau.

7. Shout-outs for the GTWC

Congratulations to Maro Engel and Mercedes for their patience and luck, culminating in another victory. Kudos to Augusto Farfus for returning to the podium and to South Africa’s Van Der Linde. A word of encouragement goes to Antonio Fuoco, whose talent was evident. Representing Ferrari, he showed why he was part of the winning team at the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours. Unfortunately, a rear-end collision at the Lisboa Corner knocked him off the track, costing him the victory. It is important to note that the Ferrari went off course while braking. The track conditions were difficult, and it would have been impossible for the BMW to overtake it. Let’s hope Fuoco returns next year.

8. Final thoughts on organization

While the event was well-organized overall, improvements are urgently needed to enhance spectator comfort and movement, especially given ticket prices. Additionally, journalists covering the event need better access, as was the norm in the past and is standard at any circuit.

With that said, bring on the next MGP! Sérgio de Almeida Correia, THE CONVERSATION/ MDT