Melco hosts “Splendors of China” event to celebrate the Double Anniversaries

Marking the special occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of Macau’s Return to the Motherland, Melco Resorts & Entertainment last week hosted a dedicated event as part of its signature “Splendors of China” program to instill national pride among colleagues and the local community.

Since its launch in 2016, Melco’s “Splendors of China” initiative has had a widespread impact on raising awareness of Chinese culture and heritage among colleagues in Macau. A variety of courses, events and exhibitions provide opportunities for colleagues to enhance their appreciation of Chinese history, art and society. To date, the program has recorded over 9,000 annual participations from colleagues who completed the mandatory course modules since its rollout, with 83% of participants completing more than the one required elective. Post-course surveys show that over 93% of colleagues felt prouder of China’s achievements, and that they would like to learn more about China’s history, culture, and development as a result.

To celebrate Chinese tradition and the Double Anniversaries, all colleagues from across the Melco properties were encouraged to dress in traditional Chinese outfits on the day of the event. The “Best Dressed Chinese Outfit Contest” highlighted the event and was hosted to present Melco colleagues’ creativity and pride in Chinese culture on stage. The contestants were shortlisted from the Company’s “Chinese Outfit Day” which was held earlier in the month, where colleagues from across properties including City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau were encouraged to dress to showcase the vibrancy of Chinese culture. The best dressed among the contestants for categories including the most creative, glamorous, modern, and historical vintage wearing of Chinese outfits were awarded with exciting prizes.

The event also featured engaging cultural programs including a keynote speech from Professor Zhu Shou Tong, Director of the Center for Chinese History and Culture, University of Macau, on Chinese traditional culture, and cultural demonstrations from Macau Qipao Society and Macau Fashion Industry Federation, and Melco’s award-winning Chinese tea masters’ team. The event further underlined Melco’s dedication to fostering a deeper understanding of traditional Chinese culture among colleagues and the community while celebrating the significance of the special year of the Double Anniversaries.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “Today’s event celebrates the special occasion of the Double Anniversaries and forms part of Melco’s ‘Splendors of China’ program to honor the vibrant and unique culture and heritage of our communities. The program enriches the experiences of our guests and colleagues, providing meaningful opportunities for our partners and helps preserve invaluable legacies for generations to come. We will continue to promote and instill national pride and patriotism through the program’s multifaceted learning opportunities.”

Hosted at City of Dreams, guests of honor Ms. Lei Ka Ian, representative of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau SAR; Ms. Ka Si In, Head of Division of Primary and Early Childhood Education of Education and Youth Development Bureau of Macau SAR Government; Ms. Lou Ho Ian, Director of the Macao Museum; Ms. Lau Kam Ling, Chairwoman of Women’s General Association of Macau; Mr. Sam Iat Kuong, Vice President of the Macao Federation of Trade Unions; Ms. Jiang Xuchun, Vice President of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau; Professor Zhu Shoutong, Director of the Center for Chinese History and Culture, University of Macau; Dr. Jessie U, President of Macau Fashion Industry Federation; Ms. Tang Waifan, Executive Vice Chairman of Macao Qipao Society; and Professor Li Xi, Executive Associate Dean of the Faculty of International Tourism and Management of City University of Macau, were welcomed by Melco representatives Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Evan Winkler, Board Director and President; Dr. Kent Wong, Chief Advisor; Ms. Akiko Takahashi, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to Chairman and CEO; Mr. Alidad Tash, Executive Vice President, Analytics and Gaming Operations; Mr. Tim Kelly, Property President of City of Dreams Macau; Mr. Kevin Benning, Senior Vice President and Property General Manager of Studio City; and Mr. Raymond Lo, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing and General Manager of Altira Macau and Mocha Clubs.

Close to 200 colleagues and local community members including university staff and students from City University of Macau, Macao Polytechnic University, Macao University of Tourism, Macau University of Science and Technology, and University of Macau were also in attendance.