Melco partners with IC on revitalization of Piers 23-25 and Mount Fortress

Local gaming concessionaire Melco Resorts (Macau) S.A. will partner with the government on the revitalization project of Piers 23-25 and Mount Fortess. The project initially only included the old Piers 23 and 25, located at Inner Harbour, but now also includes Mount Fortress, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong revealed yesterday at a press conference held at the Macao Cultural Center.

As part of the press conference held to unveil the revitalization of the Barra area around D. Carlos I Dock, the Secretary noted that after negotiation and talks between the government and the six gaming concessionaires, Melco was selected to collaborate in the revitalization of the Inner Harbour area, namely Piers 23 and 25. Melco will also support the revitalization of the Mount Fortress and surrounding areas with the aim to enhance visitor comfort and appeal.

Regarding Piers 23 and 25, the renovations will be conducted in two phases. The first phase involves securing the buildings and reconstructing their main structures. This will be undertaken by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), according to the president of IC, Deland Leong.

She revealed that this is the only phase where the budget and timeline are tentative, similar to the Barra area project where no definitive budget or timeline for execution was proposed.

Leong specified that IC’s responsibilities in this phase entail an estimated budget of approximately 12 million patacas, with an expected completion date in the third quarter (Q3) of the next year.

Following this, Melco should be able to commence developing its ‘Conservation-Revitalization-Symbiosis’ plan.

This initiative aims to sustainably integrate cultural, creative, artistic, and gastronomic elements to achieve the desired “symbiosis,” the director of Innovation and Public Relations of Melco, Jennifer Lai, further explained.

Among the proposed enhancements for the buildings and connecting area is the creation of a cafe-style space with a terrace, to allow tourists to capture photographs throughout the day. This will be complemented with a bookstore, souvenir shops, and other elements that aim to establish an ‘Inner Harbour Bazaar’ area linking the Piers to the surrounding areas, such as Rua de 5 de Outubro and Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro.

The IC views the area as advantageous due to its rich cultural space, directly and indirectly interconnecting with the Historical Center and the Piers. Both were built around the late 1940s and early 1950s to support the expansion of maritime cargo trading between Macau and Hong Kong (Pier 23 – Iao Tac) and the transport of cargo and passenger between Macau and Jiangmen (Pier 25 – U Vo Fat Kei).

The revitalization project aims to create a new attraction that encourages tourists and locals to visit the area more often.

LACK OF COTAI REVITALIZATION OPPORTUNITIES

In response to media questions, the president and executive director of Melco, Lawrence Ho, said that the preference for Melco to collaborate in the Inner Harbour area revitalization was mostly due to the fact that the company’s properties of the company are all located in Cotai and do not directly spatially relate to any of the zones included in the government large-scale project.

“We think it’s a great idea to revitalize this area, starting from Pier 16 and moving along until where we are [Pier 23 and 25]. These are areas that are all either included in the UNESCO heritage sites or have touristic potential. We are happy to work with the government on those areas because at the end of the day, our resorts are located in Cotai, which only started some years ago so there is no revitalization needed to be done there. That’s the primary consideration,” Ho said.

While there is no concrete budget or timeframe for the project’s conclusion, Ho said this was largely because the plan was still preliminary and “because it will be a long-term project that will continue in the future.”

He remarked, “What I can say is that Melco will spare no efforts to revitalize the area.”

Addressing flooding in the area a goal

The media also questioned the government on the fact that the area of Piers 23 and 25 is well known for flooding during high tides, storm surges during typhoons, and heavy rain.

The chief of the Department of Port Management from the Marine and Water Bureau, Chu Chan Wai, said that addressing flood concerns is another goal of the revitalization of Piers 23 and 25. The project will include efforts to revamp the buildings and structures to be more resistant and functional in the event of flooding, he said, with flood control being one of the project’s areas of focus.