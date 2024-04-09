MGM and China’s Acclaimed Filmmaker Zhang Yimou Jointly Unveil “MGM 2049” Residency Show

MGM has joined hands with world-renowned Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to present an unprecedented residency show MGM 2049 at the MGM Theater. This serves not only as a grand tribute to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to the Motherland, but also as a catalyst to propel the city’s cultural and entertainment sectors towards new heights.

In the course of preparation for the show, MGM hosted “MGM 2049: Symposium and Global Recruitment Program Kick-off Ceremony” today – where Zhang Yimou, Chief Director of MGM 2049, together with the show’s top-notch global creative team, came together in Macau to unveil MGM 2049 and share insights into the residency show’s concept and breakthroughs. Also, MGM kicked off the “Global Recruitment Program”, which offers various job opportunities to aspiring young people interested in pursuing a career in performing arts. The objectives of MGM 2049 are to tap into youth power to further foster the development of Macau as the “City of Performing Arts”, establishing an epitome of cultural tourism within the Greater Bay Area (GBA), and promoting Chinese culture to the world.

MGM 2049, directed by master Zhang, represents his first and only residency masterpiece within the GBA. The show will make its stage debut at the MGM Theater in December this year. The performance holds MGM and Zhang’s shared vision on cultural and talent cultivation – which is to draw on originality and technology to re-interpret traditional Chinese culture from a contemporary perspective. The show features an esteemed line-up of global creative pioneers including Zhang and other top international professionals. They not only maximize the show’s creativity and content through technologies, but are set to inject their professional experience and knowledge to nurture local young talents, making MGM 2049 an unparalleled and unique performance hub that serves integrated functions of “preserving culture, cultivating talent and fostering Macau’s diversification”, further enhancing the international competitiveness of Macau’s performing arts.

Pansy Ho, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “MGM 2049 has cemented MGM’s new milestone in cultural tourism. We are honored that Director Zhang has chosen MGM Theater as the stage where he works with first-rate international professionals to co-create his brand-new residency show in Macau. As the city enters a new era of ‘1+4’ diversified development, the launch of this residency at this juncture proves Zhang’s confidence in the future of Macau’s entertainment industry. We both endeavor to transform the show into a distinguished drawcard of cultural tourism. It will showcase an innovative presentation of Chinese cultural heritage, which is empowered by the synergy of originality and technology. What makes MGM 2049 more far-reaching and pioneering is that it enables the participation of younger generation, as we aspire to take the leading role to develop original content and distinct standards, while injecting vitality and sustainability into Macau’s entertainment sector. We wish to extend Macau’s influence of ‘City of Performing Arts’ into the GBA, and promoting Chinese culture further afar to the rest of the world.”

Zhang Yimou, Chief Director of MGM 2049, said: “As an international ‘City of Performing Arts’, Macau carries the mission of preserving heritage with innovations. We have picked Macau as the base for this creative residency show, as we hope to leverage the international tourism platform of Macau to deepen the global reach of Chinese culture. MGM 2049 will be a fusion of international perspectives, Eastern artistic ingenuity, and futuristic design elements. The show will harness technology and innovation, to bolster Chinese cultural confidence and captivate global audiences with China’s cultural prowess.”

“MGM 2049: Symposium and Global Recruitment Program Kick-off Ceremony” took place tonight at the MGM Theater. Speakers at the symposium included Pansy Ho, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Zhang Yimou, Chief Director of MGM 2049; Wu Tong, Music Director of MGM 2049 & Crossover Musician; Sang Jijia, Dance Director of MGM 2049 & Resident Choreographer of City Contemporary Dance Company in Hong Kong; Dominic Faraway, Visual Director of MGM 2049 & Independent Visual Designer; and Bernard Prentice, Underwater DP of MGM 2049 & Underwater Filming Expert. From the perspectives of cultural tourism and stage design, the speakers delved into the concept and vision of this residency show. Besides, MGM launched the “Global Recruitment Kick-off Ceremony” to officially open over 200 positions for global candidates. The on-the-job training opportunities cover several areas, including actors, dancers, art directors, cast managers, performance managers, theater technicians, and so on.

The event received wide support from various sectors in Mainland China, Macau, and Hong Kong, with a total of over 600 attendees representing government departments, tourism industry, tertiary institutions, performing art sector, community organizations, and media. The event was also broadcast live worldwide to a total of over 8.02 million global audiences.

The event was attended by a group of distinguished guests, including Yan Zhichan, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Yin Rutao, Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Leong Wai Man, Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macau Government Tourism Office; Chan Un Tong, Deputy Director of the Labor Affairs Bureau; Cheong Man Fai, Head of the Department of Youth of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Victoria Kuan, Director-General of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center; Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; and Hubert Wang, President & Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited.

For detailed information about MGM 2049, please visit: https://show-recruitment.mgm.mo/en/