MGM and Poly Culture Group Inked “Arts & Culture Collaborative Agreement”

MGM and Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (Poly Culture) inked the “Arts & Culture Collaborative Agreement” today at the MGM Art Space of MGM MACAU. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR; Yan Zhichan, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Zhang Hao, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee and Director of Poly Group Corporation Limited (Poly Group); Wang Bo, Assistant to General Manager of Poly Group, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Poly Culture; Pansy Ho, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; and Antonio Menano, Executive Vice President of Legal & General Counsel of MGM. The Collaborative Agreement was signed by Xu Bei, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee and Director of Poly Culture and Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited.

Zhang Hao stated in his opening remarks that Poly Culture and MGM have embarked on a partnership through a shared passion for the Nation and culture. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the Motherland, Poly Culture and MGM will join hands to build a cutting-edge arts and culture museum in Macau, remarkably promoting cultural exchange between Macau and Mainland China as well as advancement of Chinese culture. Poly Group stays committed to enlivening and charting a modern chapter for Chinese culture and history. By breaking new grounds while carrying on the traditions, Poly Group aspires to convey the stories of China further loud and afar.

Pansy Ho said, “It is with great honor to have the recognition and support by Poly Culture. The cooperation opens a new chapter in the cultural linkage between the Mainland and Macau, joining hands together to transform our ‘origin’ of cultural tourism – MGM MACAU, turning it into an international integrated arts and cultural hub with Silk Road culture as its core. The art museum carries a shared vision of “innovation in inheritance”, focusing on the in-depth integration of cultural content and technology, creating a brand-new platform for cultural innovation, with a view to enabling the Chinese Silk Road culture that symbolizes ‘embracing of cultural diversity and inclusivity to cultivate a vast expanse for greatness’ to once again set sail from Macau towards a brighter future.”

In this collaboration, Poly Culture and MGM strive to seize significant opportunities arising from the Nation’s development initiatives, including the Belt and Road, the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. With Macau as the focal point, we will draw on MGM’s tourism resources and Poly Culture’s arts assets together to usher in a new arts and cultural hub for residents and visitors of Macau, further establishing Macau forward on the global art map.

The partnership is set to transform an area of 6,000 square meters on the second floor of MGM MACAU into an international art space,featuring a flexible layout that empowers a multi-dimensional display of cultural relics and art collections. The “Art Museum” is part of the joint initiatives – in which Poly Culture will offer high-quality exhibition curation and art display services. It is built in accordance with the Nation’s exhibition standard for first-class cultural relics, ensuring a world-class display model for global heritage treasures. It is designed to showcase the harmonious integration of Chinese and Western cultures, with a focus accentuating Chinese intangible crafts as well as art elements hailing from countries and regions along the Belt and Road. It will fuse “East and West”, “Ancient and Modern”, “Virtual and Reality”, and “Culture and Technology” to demonstrate the profound value of cultural heritage.

The first exhibition will be themed on the “Maritime Silk Road”. Dominated by the motif of marine archaeology, the exhibition will carry a curatorial approach that complements historical relics and contemporary art to achieve a seamless combination of academic, intellectual, artistic, entertaining and interactive aspects. The exhibits include more than 100 fine art pieces such as porcelain, miscellaneous, paper documents, contemporary artworks, and art installations, further demonstrating the development context of the “Maritime Silk Road” and bringing a high-quality, high-class, and international cultural exhibition to Macau.

In this new era of development, Poly Culture will better consolidate its advantageous resources, giving full play to its role as a platform bridging culture and technology. These endeavors will transform the “Art Museum” into a “showcase window” for new cultural and artistic experiences, a “convergence point” for cultural exchanges and cooperation, a “new engine” for the development of Macau’s cultural industry, and a “bridgehead” for China’s excellent culture to set sail to the world. The transformed MGM Art Space will become an important link connecting Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, and fostering the communication between Chinese and Western cultures. It will help promote the prosperous development of cultural arts, technological innovation, and urban planning in GBA, bringing Chinese civilization to the world through exchange and mutual learning, conveying great stories of the Chinese nation.

Today’s signing ceremony was also attended by a lineup of honorable guests, including Ho Ioc San, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Wan Su Cheng, Director General of Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; José Maria da Fonseca Tavares, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR; Cheong Lai San, Deputy Director of Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR; Zhao Lin, Chief Accountant of Poly Culture; Zhou Tao, Art Director of Poly Culture; Patricia Lam Sze Wan, Independent Non-Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; and Hubert Wang, President & Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited.