MGM and CTM partner for small enterprises cloud service

MGM and CTM are collaborating to introduce a cloud data backup service for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) impacted by Typhoon Hato.

Through its SME Relief Program, the gaming operator has sponsored over 70 local SME vendors to use the cloud data backup service offered by CTM.

According to data from MGM, 220 SME vendors suffered from losses of important data and billing records because of water damage to either computer hardware or physical files.

The partnership with the local telecom provider saw the creation of a cloud service solution including online data storage and backups for affected SME vendors. Both parties believe that the service will help SMEs to recover their operational capabilities, enhance their resilience to disasters, and prevent the problem from occurring again.

Grant Bowie, CEO and executive director of MGM China said, “the cloud backup service is a highlighted part of our medium and long-term support initiatives to SMEs, in which we sponsored over 70 of our SME vendors to use CTM’s cloud backup service.” He also noted that 60 percent of MGM SME vendors suffered such losses due to the typhoon.

During the wake of Typhoon Hato, the gaming operator pledged MOP30 million as part of its relief efforts.

Bowie told the press that the gaming operator has dispersed over 30 percent of the total fund to a series of initiatives. Fifty percent of the fund was allocated for SMEs.

“We’re hoping to spend all of it. [That is] if 200 SMEs enroll for cloud services,” he said.

The gaming operator is covering 50 percent of the enrolment cost, and CTM will pay for the other half.

Meanwhile, Vandy Poon said that with the backing of CTM Data Center, all participants will be provided with a flexible, convenient, and secure cloud data service that encompasses offsite backup and disaster recovery, ensuring SMEs are sufficiently backed-up for the swift resumption of business, even in the face of emergencies.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of the event, Poon told reporters that he supports the cyber security act, currently under public consultation until January 24.

“That can put together all the focal points to protect Macau from being attacked and sabotaged from any source or means,” he said.

Although there is still no draft law, the CEO believes that the government is tasked with general security and the security of the residents, adding that the SAR is not excluding the opinions of telecom operators.

“They do consult our opinion and involve our intentions for the matter. As long as we keep it open and keep it safe, I think it should be a good cause,” Poon said.

The CEO pledged that, though the company monitors the traffic flow of its network and services, it would never record the communication details of its users.

MGM Cotai opening ceremony delayed on advanced technology checks

Grant Bowie, CEO and executive director of MGM China, said that the reason behind the two-week interval of MGM Cotai’s opening and official opening was due to its advanced technology elements.

“We’re introducing some very unique and high levels of technology at the property and what we wanted to make sure is that we’ve [checked] all the technology,” Bowie told the press.

MGM Cotai will kick off its operations on January 29 but will only have its official grand opening ceremony on February 13. However, Bowie clarified that the property will be fully functional from the day it opens its doors.

The executive also noted that the two-week gap is not a testing period for the company; rather, it aims to understand its consumer reactions and make enhancements as it operates.

About 45 percent of its team members from MGM Macau were moved to the Cotai property, however, Bowie reassured that both properties have sufficient employee numbers.

Bowie also clarified that they are still waiting for the government to announce the number of gaming tables that will be granted to the Cotai property.

“We’re working with Macau government and we understand that it’s purely a decision of the government, and we will wait for their decision,” said the CEO.

