MGTO adopts measures to welcome visitors during the holidays

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is implementing measures to simplify and enrich the experience of the high number of visitors to Macau expected during the over one-week-long Mid-Autumn Festival and Golden Week of the National Day, the Office has said.

Since this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 29 (with a public holiday the following day), the so-called National Day “Golden Week” extends for eight consecutive days from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, like the mainland holiday period.

Forecasting at least 100,000 visitors to Macau per day, the MGTO is preparing on multiple fronts to ensure tourists have a pleasant stay.

The MGTO has “officially sought the assistance of the relevant mainland tourism department [to provide] Macau-related travel information on the National Day holiday to mainland visitors and industry operators, including real-time border-crossing information, group tours, hotel accommodation, shopping and things to take note of before and during trips to Macau in typhoon season.”

Another important aspect under consideration are the trip itineraries and the areas that are likely to be more crowded than usual.

Through the MGTO’s destination marketing website and the “Experience Macao” mobile application, visitors can tailor their trip itineraries and learn about the latest tourist attractions, activities, events and festivals, restaurants, hotels, entertainment, shopping and more.

The Office has invited the public to use the smart application to check the forecast of visitor flows at over 115 tourist attractions.

Fireworks and colorful activities to boost community tourism

As part of the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, Macau’s sky will light up with fireworks on Oct. 1 and Oct. 7.

On the National Day (Oct. 1), fireworks companies from China and Portugal will present fireworks performances in the contest as usual at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

Additionally, the Fireworks Carnival will be held beside the Macau Tower from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the fireworks evenings.

Beyond the fireworks, the old neighborhoods will also present several activities such as “The Story Vendor – the Sino-Portuguese Culture” puppet performance next to Flower City Garden in Taipa on Sept. 30 and Largo Maia de Magalhães (in Taipa Village) on Oct. 1. “Taste Island-Mid-Autumn Gourmet Marketplace” will take place at Largo Camões (in front of Pak Tai Temple also in Taipa Village) from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Near Rua dos Ervanários and Travessa do Armazém Velho from Sept. 30 until Oct. 29 will be the “Travessa do Armazém Velho Festival 2023,” while the pedestrian area of the Rua da Felicidade will be trialed for the first time from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. daily, starting from Sept. 29.

Special arrangements also extend to the Macao Grand Prix Museum, usually closed on Tuesdays, which will open on Oct. 3 as a special arrangement for the National Day holiday.