MGTO forecasts an average of 120,000 visitors per day during CNY

The director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes anticipates an average of 120,000 visitors to Macau per day during the Lunar New Year (CNY) period.

At the sidelines of a press conference unveiling the festive season’s activities at the Macau Tower yesterday morning, Senna Fernandes commented, “We are expecting some 120,000 visitors per day during the eight days of the Chinese New Year. This year, we will have a total of eight days. We have a broad program to attract and entertain those tourists over this period,” she said.

The longer holiday period will occur as the first day falls on a Saturday (February 10), which extends the holiday period due to the weekend and compensation days.

This month, the daily average of visitors entering Macau is around 70,000 to 80,000 per day, reaching over 100,000 on weekends. This stable baseline has led the MGTO to expect to reach about 33 million visitors for the entire year by the end of 2024.

Considering the 25th anniversary of Macau’s handover this year, Senna Fernandes said that MGTO aims to focus on revitalizing overseas markets and attracting more international visitation.

In the first half of 2024, the MGTO will continue its road show promotion in South Asian countries, with events scheduled in Thailand and Malaysia. Preparations are also underway for promoting Macau in European countries, with the MGTO to attend tourism fairs in Portugal and Spain this year.