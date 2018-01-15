MGTO to host international gastronomy forum this week

The Macau Government Tourism Office will hold the International Gastronomy Forum between January 17 and 19, bringing to town members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) as well as officials and experts in related fields. The event is one of Macau’s first initiatives since its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy late last year.

Participants will witness the launch ceremony of the “2018 Macau Year of Gastronomy” on January 17. The forum will consist of a series of predominantly promotional and educational initiatives, and across the year initiatives will be conducted locally and internationally to establish Macau as a city of gastronomy.

The opening ceremony and forum panel sessions will be held on January 18. Activities for other Creative Cities have also been scheduled for January 17 and 19.

Themed “The Potential of Gastronomy”, the forum’s program includes a presentation titled “The Vision Ahead” and given by UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and “Cities of Gastronomy” presented by the coordinator of UCCN Cities of Gastronomy Group, Dag Hartman.

One of the panel sessions will present a case study and discussion between the higher education and research institutions of the Creative Cities of Gastronomy; namely, institutions from Östersund (Sweden), Jeonju (Korea), Beijing and Macau.

A “Celebrity Chefs Session” will also bring together famous chefs – some with Michelin stars – from Macau, as well as those recommended by other Creative Cities of Gastronomy, to share their success stories and cultural inspirations. Over another food and beverage session, industry leaders will brainstorm opportunities ahead for Macau’s integrated resort industry.

The forum aims to be an annual event providing a valuable platform for the exploration of collaboration between Macau and other Creative Cities of Gastronomy, as well as working professionals and academics in the field. The forum was first held in 2016, when Macau was preparing to apply for UCCN membership.

The Creative Cities Network is currently formed by 180 members, including 26 Cities of Gastronomy. Macau became the third Chinese city to join the UCCN in the field of gastronomy on October 31 last year, after Chengdu and Shunde.

