MGTO prepares launch of halal food certification

Expanding the source of tourist arrivals is a top priority for the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) this year, according to civic leader Choi Seng Hon. One key initiative is catering to the culinary needs of Muslim travelers, particularly those from Northwest China and Southeast Asia. The MGTO is preparing halal food certification programs in partnership with the local tourism industry, with the goal of introducing halal-certified options to Macau restaurants. This aims to provide more choices for tourists from the Islamic world. Choi did not provide a timeline for the launch of the halal certification scheme.

