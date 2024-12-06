MGTO promoting ‘night economy’ through street festivals

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has expressed hope that the three festivals scheduled for this month will help promote the so-called “night economy.”

The celebrations, organized by various communities and held in different areas of the city, have received financial support through MGTO’s program aimed at encouraging local associations to undertake diverse tourism activities or projects to boost the local economy.

The three events are the 1st Macao Vegetarian Carnival, the Thailand Cultural Festival, and the Luminescent Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho. These festivals promise to showcase Macau’s diverse offerings and vibrant nightlife.

Starting today and running until Dec. 10, the first edition of the Vegetarian Carnival will offer five days of vegetarian food along with cultural and artistic performances, cultural lectures, product sales, game stalls, photo opportunities, and a lantern ceremony to commemorate Macau’s handover. The carnival is being held at the Legend Boulevard of the Fisherman’s Wharf.

With a long-standing tradition in Macau, the Thailand Cultural Festival will once again take over the streets of Rua de Abreu Nunes this weekend (Dec. 7 and Dec. 8), featuring around 20 Thai food stalls. In addition to food, the event will include rice distribution and blessing activities, as well as massages, traditional dances, and Thai music and dance performances.

Starting Saturday (Dec. 7) and continuing until Feb. 28, 2025, the “Luminescent Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho 2024” will bring the historic streets of Macau to life, between the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Inner Harbour. The event will feature a variety of light displays and effects aimed at attracting visitors. It will also include online games and workshops, offering a range of experiences to encourage increased foot traffic and stimulate night time consumption in the area.

MGTO highlighted that this year, 41 activities have been approved under its financial support program, 31 of which were completed in the first 11 months of the year. According to MGTO, these activities attracted over 660,000 participants and involved around 1,600 commercial establishments.

In August and September, MGTO opened applications for financial support for activities scheduled in 2025, with the results expected to be announced in January 2025. The approved projects will run from Feb. 1 to Dec. 31 next year.