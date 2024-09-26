MGTO sees strong bookings ahead of National Day Golden Week

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that 70% of hotel accommodations have already been reserved for the holiday period, with expectations of further increases in bookings throughout this week.

Traditionally, the week leading up to such holidays experiences the highest volume of reservations, as numerous travelers prefer to finalize their plans closer to their departure dates or even opt for last-minute bookings.

Speaking to TDM, MGTO director Helena de Senna Fernandes said the MGTO has engaged with hotel representatives through letters and meetings to discuss their readiness for the busy season.

Most hotels are implementing measures to streamline check-in and check-out processes, aiming to enhance guest experiences during peak hours.

The MGTO director expressed optimism that if weather conditions are favorable during the National Day holiday, average daily visitor arrivals could surpass the predicted 100,000.

This Golden Week is expected to mark a significant tourism peak following a summer holiday that saw visitor numbers exceed pre-pandemic levels by nearly 10%. Staff Reporter