MGTO steps up Southeast Asia push with travel fairs in Thailand, Indonesia

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has strengthened its international marketing efforts in Southeast Asia by promoting Macau at two major travel fairs in Thailand and Indonesia in January and February, highlighting the city’s “tourism +” offerings and positioning it as a short-haul destination.

In a statement released yesterday, the bureau said that at the 31st Thai International Travel Fair (TITF 2026) in Bangkok from Jan. 22 to 25, MGTO unveiled a themed booth featuring Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK alongside popular Thai IP character Warbie Yama.

The display showcased the city’s attractions through interactive games, cultural performances, photo zones, and tastings of local delicacies, drawing about 24,000 visitors over four days. Tourism operators from Macau and Hengqin joined airlines and travel agencies to promote multi-destination products with special offers.

MGTO later participated in ASTINDO Travel Fair 2026 in Jakarta from Feb. 5 to 8, collaborating with Indonesian webcomic Tahilalats under the “MAK MAK x Tahilalats” theme. The booth showcased Macau’s World Heritage sites, gastronomy, major events, and Muslim-friendly travel options, targeting young travelers.

Indonesia and Thailand were among Macao’s top five international markets in 2025, recording 208,000 and 186,000 visitors respectively. MGTO said it will continue tapping the Southeast Asian market to diversify visitor sources and boost the tourism economy.

