Federation seeks to optimize business environment to stimulate economy

The Industry and Commerce Association of Macau stated that the local economy is gradually recovering and suggested the government, businesses, and enterprises should join forces to optimize the business environment and inject new vitality into the market.

Association chairman, Ng Wah Hai, stated that in recent years, the business environment has continued to improve, and investor confidence is gradually recovering.

In addition to mainstream industries such as retail and catering, new sectors like Chinese medicine and healthcare, as well as specialty stores, are continuously emerging.

In an interview with Macao Daily News, Ng said he holds an optimistic view of Macau’s economic development this year, believing the market can achieve positive growth. He also suggests that various industries should diversify and further explore the mass market.

At the same time, he believes the government, the federation, and merchants need to work together. In particular, merchants should proactively engage with the government and federation, integrating their products and services with activities. This can reduce corporate promotion costs and bring new elements to events.

Meanwhile, other regional federation representatives believe that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) still face challenges in doing business, and companies will observe trends during the Chinese New Year and the subsequent market to seek development opportunities.

Ng hopes that the “First Store Economy Scheme” can become an important driving force for Macau’s market this year.

The government has launched a scheme that ran from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31, 2026, to support overseas, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan brands opening their first stores in Macau.

Established companies in sectors like art, culture, food, and retail are being supported by the chamber to open their first stores in Macau, bringing new business and variety to the local market.

Meanwhile, Iun Ioc Va, chairman of the Industry and Commerce Federation of Islands of Macao, stated that Old Taipa Village has a strong commercial atmosphere and a relatively stable business landscape, with an equal split between old shops and newly established merchants, resulting in minimal changes in business formats.

The Flower City area in Taipa is primarily residential, and the business landscape of shops has similarly seen little change. Overall, the Taipa district has a favorable commercial atmosphere, but rents are relatively high. Most start-ups choose to test the waters on the Macau Peninsula first and consider moving to Taipa only after their operations mature and they fully understand the market.

Regarding the market development of the Taipa district in the new year, he maintains a cautiously optimistic attitude. The global economic outlook remains uncertain, and the mainland economy is in a recovery phase.

Although Macau has sufficient visitor traffic, mass consumption power still needs to improve, he said, adding that all parties “need to put more effort into optimizing the business environment to further boost market investment confidence.”

In the short term, various industries are actively preparing for the consumption peak during the Chinese New Year holiday while also getting ready to face the off-season after the holidays. Ricaela Diputado

