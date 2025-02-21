MGTO subsidizes tours to explore Macau’s historic center

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) continues to enhance local tourism with subsidized activities in February, including the “Through the Ages: Theaters & Cinemas in Macao” guided tour. Set for the weekends of Feb. 24-25 and March 2-3, the tours feature two themes, allowing participants to stroll through historic neighborhoods while learning about Macao’s cinematic past. This initiative aims to boost community engagement and support the local economy through diverse tourism experiences.

Related