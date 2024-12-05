MGTO warns residents on travel to S. Korea

The South Korean government declared martial law Dec. 3, only to lift it the following morning, prompting concerns among travelers, particularly from Macau.

In response, Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced over 1,500 residents currently in South Korea or planning to travel there received safety alerts via text messages. He emphasized the need for vigilance but noted no travel warnings have been issued yet, as the tourism hotline has not received any inquiries for assistance. Andy Wu, president of the Travel Industry Council of Macau, confirmed there are no organized tour groups traveling to Seoul at this time.