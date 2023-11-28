MICE sector shows signs of recovery as revenues surge

Receipts and expenditure of exhibition organizers totaled MOP38.58 million and MOP97.76 million respectively in the third quarter, representing growth of 279.0% and 155.5% year-on-year respectively.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service shows that there were 221 meetings and conferences held in the third quarter, up by 262.3% (or 160) year-on-year; the number of participants soared by 633.1% to 48,000, albeit from a low base. The number of attendees increased by 47.3% to 493,000 as borders have completely opened, compared to the same period last year.

Exhibitions in the third quarter attracted 2,549 exhibitors and 21,000 professional visitors.

In the first three quarters of 2023, a total of 757 MICE events were held, up by 187.8% (or 494) year-on-year; the total number of participants and attendees rose by 50.3% to 1,220,000. The two indicators recovered to 70.4% and 96.1% of the levels in the same period of 2019. Meetings and conferences surged by 221.0% (or 484) to 703, with the number of participants soaring by 393.6% to 118,000. Staff Reporter