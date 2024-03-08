Michelin Guide adds three new restaurants in Macau to Bib Gourmand Award

The Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2024 yesterday unveiled the first winners of this year’s edition of the respected, famous and worldwide restaurant awards.

The Bib Gourmand selection, always announced one week before the main event, includes a list of restaurants that offer both “good quality” and “good value cooking” – although these restaurants are not competing for Michelin Stars, the higher culinary award.

In this year’s Bid Gourmand awards, the Guide added three new Macau establishments, growing its list to a total of 10.

The new entrants are two restaurants in Taipa, Kapok and Restaurante Litoral; and one in the Peninsula, Son Tak Kong, located at Rua dos Mercadores, close to Senado Square.

The Guide notes Kapok, which serves Cantonese food, as a newly recognized restaurant with ceiling fans, bowl pendant lights and Lingnan-style-stained glass.

The menu is dominated by traditionally made Cantonese cuisine favorites.

Taipa’s Restaurante Litoral is known to present Portuguese and Macanese classics in a relaxed manner, while Son Tak Kong’s heritage and history is also noted by the Guide for serving honest and traditional cuisine dishes. Son Tak Kong opened in 1979.

The three restaurants join the list of Macau food and beverage establishments already presented this award, including Chan Seng Kei (Coloane), Cheong Kei (Rua da Felicidade, Macau), Din Tai Fung (City of Dreams), IFTM Educational Restaurant, Lok Kei Noodles (Patane), Lou Kei (Fai Chi Kei) and O Castiço (Taipa).

This year, the Guide attributed 77 Bib Gourmand Awards to food establishments, 10 of which are from Macau and 67 of which are from the neighboring region of Hong Kong. Of these 67, only seven are new.

“We are delighted to welcome seven new additions from Hong Kong and three from Macau to the Bib Gourmand selection, highlighting the talent and vibrancy that these cities of gastronomy have to offer,” Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide said, adding, “These 77 Bib Gourmand food establishments not only showcase the thriving food culture that permeates Hong Kong and Macau but also highlight the many possibilities that connoisseurs looking for great culinary experiences can enjoy – and at affordable prices, too.”

The Bib Gourmand Awards are the recognition from the Guide to venues that offer high-quality food at affordable prices. Among the most significant criteria is the fact that diners need to be able to enjoy a three-course meal, excluding drinks, for a maximum price of HKD400 in Hong Kong and MOP400 in Macau.

The full selection of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2024, including its Starred Restaurants selection, will be announced on March 14 in a ceremony in Macau at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort in Cotai.