Michelin Guide awards three stars to three restaurants

The Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 saw local restaurant Jade Dragon and Hong Kong’s French restaurant Caprice awarded the three-star echelon.

The 11th edition of Hong Kong Macau’s red guide also announced that, for the first time, four restaurants have earned two stars and six restaurants have debuted in the one-star category.

A total of 63 and 19 restaurants received star recognition yesterday at City of Dreams.

When commenting on the 2019 Hong Kong and Macau Guide, Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Michelin Guides, said, “Hong Kong and Macau are very special cities within the gastronomic world. They attract many tourists and business people from around the world, and as a result, these cities have been blessed with gastronomic influences that oscillate between traditional Cantonese and Macau cuisine, combined with international flavors.”

City of Dream’s Jade Dragon entered the red guide with one star in 2014 and has held on to two stars since 2016, before acquiring the third star this year.

Kelvin Au Yeung, executive chef of Jade Dragon, told the press that the newly-awarded restaurant would continue to enhance its menu.

“In Jade Dragon, we uphold traditional Cantonese cooking techniques. We showcase the dishes through creative and modern presentation, along with the ingredients. After today, I’ll sit with my team and see how we can further enhance the current menu,” he said.

Chef Au Yeung has been the sous chef since the restaurant opened and was recently promoted to the position of executive chef.

With this new addition, Macau now has three three-star establishments, including Robuchon au Dôme and The Eight at the Grand Lisboa.

Meanwhile, the restaurant Alain Ducasse at Morpheus received two stars, five months after opening. The restaurant offers, in addition to original creations, some of the most famous dishes of iconic French chef Alain Ducasse.

“It’s something amazing and incredible. After five months open, it’s a great opportunity for us to show what French cuisine is here in Asia, and produce from here and France,” said Pierre Marty, chef de cuisine at Alain Ducasse.

“After five months, you can’t expect anything but we [gave] our best and we are very happy to get these two stars. We hope [to] get three stars one day,” the chef added.

With this new addition, there are a total of five two-star restaurants in Macau, including Feng Wei Ju, Golden Flower, Mizumi and The Tasting Room.

One-star restaurants King, Lai Heen 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo – Bombana, Pearl Dragon and Shinji by Kanesaka, The Golden Peacock, The Kitchen, Tim’s Kitchen, Wing Lei, Ying and Zi Yat Heen retained their status.

