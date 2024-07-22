Microsoft outage had minimal impact on Macau

The global tech disruption that caused malfunctions in Microsoft Windows computers Friday has had a relatively limited and manageable effect on Macau, according to the Judiciary Police (PJ).

The faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide, grounding flights, knocking down some financial companies and news outlets, and disrupting hospitals, small businesses and government offices.

Local authorities, meanwhile, reported the incident only impacted eight critical infrastructures in Macau to varying degrees, including one cash remittance company.

Additionally, the internal computer systems of three gaming operators, public service institutions, and two insurance companies were affected, but their services remained uninterrupted.

The PJ said the cyber security center will continue to monitor the development of the incident and strengthen communication and coordination with relevant departments and institutions. This is to ensure timely and effective responses to any potential cyber risks that may arise.

The announcement from Macau comes as Microsoft acknowledged “service disruptions” worldwide, with users unable to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. The company said it was taking “mitigation actions” to address the problem.

The breadth of the outages highlighted the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a few providers for key computing services.

In the neighboring region, Hong Kong-based airlines like HK Express and Cathay Pacific, in addition to its airport authority, have advised passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to their flight due to the technical difficulties.

The Times observed long lines at various counters within Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), as numerous travelers wait to complete their check-in procedures.

HK Express for instance, experienced a notably lengthy line, leading to a delay in flights. For instance, the departure from Hong Kong to Manila was postponed for more than five hours.

Businesses and governments worldwide experienced hoursl ong disruptions — their computer monitors glowing blue with error messages — and they scrambled to deal with the fallout. CrowdStrike’s CEO said some of their systems will require time-consuming manual fixes.

Thousands of flights were canceled and tens of thousands were delayed, leading to long lines at airports in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Airlines lost access to check-in and booking services in the heart of the summer travel season. By late afternoon Eastern time, the worst appeared to be over, though there were still lingering cancellations and delays do to the cascading effect of the disruption. Victoria Chan