MIF concludes with 14% more visitation

The 29th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair and the Macao Franchise Expo 2024 concluded on October 19, with a significant increase in participation and business opportunities. The four-day event attracted over 66,000 visitors, including more than 9,600 trade visitors, marking a nearly 14% rise from last year.

The concurrent fairs featured over 1,300 exhibitors across ten themed areas, with a special focus on Portuguese-speaking countries. Paulo Dinis, Executive Director of the AEP Foundation, noted the importance of these events in promoting internationalization. “Macau represents an opportunity to take Portuguese products further in a constantly growing market,” he said, emphasizing the role of innovation and knowledge transfer in strengthening bilateral relations.

The organizers arranged over 1,000 business matching sessions, leading to 103 projects being signed. Nearly half of these projects align with Macau’s “1+4” economic diversification strategy. “The effectiveness of promoting investment through exhibitions was elevated this year,” remarked Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng during the opening ceremony. He highlighted Macau’s historical significance as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking nations.

Exhibitors expressed satisfaction with their experiences, with one representative from a Portuguese-speaking enterprise saying, “The themed matching sessions enabled us to connect with mainland Chinese businesses.” This sentiment was echoed throughout the fair, as many participants reported fruitful collaborations and new market insights. Nadia Shaw