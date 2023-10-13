MIF, MFE to return with inaugural China-Lusophone expo

Next week will see the return of two local business expos, in addition to the debut of another celebrating Chinese and Lusophone businesses, the local investment musketeer has noted.

Organized by Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (MIF) – one of the oldest events of its kind held in and by the city – will return for the 28th time between Oct. 19 and 22 to The Venetian Macao.

This year’s theme is “More than Business.”

With Shandong Province as this year’s partner province and the local government’s aim to diversify the economy, the expo will feature multiple “sub-exhibitions” focusing on key industries such as the big health industry, modern financial services, high technology and conferences and exhibitions combined with commerce and trade, the organizer said.

Events such as the Macao-Hengqin Economic and Trade Exchange Sessions will be held as a “multi-venue event,” combined with the effect of “MICE+ tourism,” to promote the appropriate economic diversification and development of Macau with the momentum of conferences and exhibitions.

At the same venue during the same period, the Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (MFE2023) will be held. International and regional chains will be present in Macau to attract franchisees. Forums, symposia, sharing sessions and food tasting events will be held as part of the expo.

The IPIM said a local beer brewery managed to make deals with a mainland food chain in last year’s expo, signaling the brand’s expanded presentation across China.

A third expo, the IPIM noted, will also be held alongside MIF and MFE. The expo is the first China- Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (C-PLPEX).