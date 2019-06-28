MISE elects new board, sets goals for 3-year-term

The Macau Meetings, Incentives and Special Events Association (MISE) yesterday elected its new board of directors to take the helm of the Association for the next three years.

Bruno Simões, Managing Director of DOC BMC Macau Ltd., will be the Association’s next president, joined by Olinto Oliveira, Victoria Fuh, and Fion Lai as vice presidents. Nuno Calçada Bastos is the new treasurer.

The new Board was elected at the general assembly of the Association held at Sheraton Grand Macao, with all candidates running unopposed.

The new team presented the general direction to be taken by the Association, with its focus on the creation of an “Online Macao Events Planners Guide.”

As explained, the Guide will serve as a marketing tool to promote Macau as a destination and help buyers to find the right event options locally as MISE has learned from their experience that Macau lacks a dedicated government department for the sector, as well as good destination promotion tools.

Such a tool would be tailored to the needs of Macau, according to the Association, and its operation financially supported by advertising.

Another of the aspects in which MISE wants to improve is the relationship between its members and government departments, namely with the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, and especially regarding applications and information on their existing support programs for the industry.

In terms of events, the new board proposes to organize an event every two to three months with the purpose of raising the association’s profile. The team also wants to organize networking opportunities, showcase new venues and introduce knowledge and trends brought by guest speakers. Renato Marques