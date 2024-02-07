Mobile transactions continue to see increase

In fourth quarter of 2023, there was an increase in the number and value of transactions made through local mobile payment tools compared to the previous quarter, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Macao.

In terms of mobile payment, the number of transactions carried out using local mobile payment tools increased by 4.7% compared to the previous quarter, reaching a total of 80.5 million transactions.

The number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs also increased by 2.0% from end-September 2023, reaching 102,178.

Regarding credit cards, the credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macau increased by 0.5% from the previous quarter, reaching MOP49.4 billion by the end of 2023.

In terms of payment card turnover, the credit card turnover reached MOP6.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, a growth of 1.5% compared to the previous quarter. The number of credit card transactions increased by 8.5% compared to the previous quarter, reaching 11.1 million transactions. Staff Reporter