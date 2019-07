* Labor Law updated after business concerns heard

* Ho Iat Seng gears up for Chief Executive run

* Tens of thousands take message to mainlanders

* A senior tourism official has said that a proposed tax would be set higher than 99 patacas per visitor if adopted

* One found guilty, one let off in daylight lawyer attack trial

* More evidence has surfaced in the corruption case against Jackson Chang, embroiling members of his family who allegedly received illicit advantages

Monday, July 8, 2019 – edition no. 3327