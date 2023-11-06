Monday, November 6, 2023 – edition no. 4361

* Smarter IDs
— ExCo proposes new ID card design to strengthen security features; gov’t to go paperless in its funded enterprises
* Nursery to close over infant death probe
* National Student (Youth) Games | Local swimmer wins first gold
* 41 firms from the SAR are attending the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, an increase of 17% compared with last year
* Hong Kong teams up with Guangdong, Macau to woo global talents
* Supporters celebrate opening of Gay Games in Hong Kong, first in Asia
