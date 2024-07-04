Monetary indicators show mixed trends in May

Macau’s broad money supply (M2) grew 1.4% in May, even as currency in circulation and demand deposits declined, according to the latest statistics from the Monetary Authority of Macao. Resident deposits increased 1.4% from the previous month, while non-resident deposits rose 0.9%. Total deposits in the banking sector grew 1.1%. Domestic loans to the private sector increased 0.5%, while external loans jumped 3.8%. The overall loan-to-deposit ratio for both resident and non-resident sectors rose from 86.2% to 87.2%. The non-performing loan ratio ticked up from 4.3% in April to 4.4% in May.

